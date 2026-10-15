Merz: We must do everything to increase support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is urging European Union leaders to do more to support Ukraine.

He stated this in Brussels on Thursday upon arriving for a two-day meeting of the European Council.

"Tomorrow, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join us. The Sunday before last, I was in Kyiv and saw the situation there with my own eyes. We are witnessing an increasingly brutal wave of Russian attacks against Ukraine. This morning, during several smaller meetings, I emphasized that we must do everything possible to help Ukraine, both through the winter and next year," the German Chancellor reported.

In Merz's view, the European Union "will have to increase funding to provide long-term assistance to Ukraine."

"I am firmly convinced that we are defending not only Ukraine's territorial integrity, but also the political order of Europe—an order that Russia is pressuring in every possible aspect. That is why we intend to continue supporting Ukraine, and I am glad that Zelenskyy will join us tomorrow," he stressed.