National Police refutes reports of explosives near Verkhovna Rada, checkpoint object posed no threat

Information regarding the presence of explosive devices near a checkpoint at the entrance to the government quarter near the Verkhovna Rada building has not been confirmed.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by the National Police of Ukraine on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that law enforcement officers restricted traffic on a section of Hrushevsky Street near Mariinsky Park following the discovery of an unknown object, and explosives experts were called to the scene. According to the police, no explosive substances or devices were found.