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UAV crashes in open area in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district – mayor

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A drone crashed in an open area in the Pechersky district of Kyiv, damaging the facade, part of the roof, and window glazing of a five-story residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"In the Pechersky district, a UAV crashed in an open area near a 5-story residential building. The facade, part of the roof, and window glazing of the building were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the mayor, the facades of two three-story residential buildings near the crash site were also damaged, and a car in the yard caught fire. Emergency services are working at the scene.

#kyiv #crash #drone
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