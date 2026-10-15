Nausėda proposes EU leaders discuss ban on Russian grain exports via Baltic Sea

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda will propose that European Union leaders discuss the possibility of banning Russian grain exports through the Baltic Sea, emphasizing the continued need to support Ukraine.

He said this to journalists in Brussels on Thursday upon arriving for a two-day meeting of the European Council.

In the view of the Lithuanian leader, the current situation is complicated, requiring continued pressure on Russia, strict enforcement of sanctions compliance—specifically discussing the possibility of blocking grain exports through Baltic Sea ports—and ongoing military, political, and economic support for Ukraine.

Speaking about statements regarding a ceasefire in the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, the President of Lithuania stressed that this process must be bilateral. He noted that it cannot be a one-way street, explaining that if Ukraine halts attacks on Russian energy infrastructure while Russia retains full freedom of action to strike Ukrainian energy, it would lead to catastrophic consequences in the war.

Nausėda stated that it is unclear how anyone can speak about a ceasefire while raising demands and imperatives for only one side. He emphasized that Russia is also obligated to comply with international norms, though adding that it would be naive to expect compliance with international rules from a country that unleashed war in 2022—a conflict now entering its fifth year.

He pointed out that Russia is challenging the Western way of life, rules, the rule of law, democratic principles, and human rights. According to Nausėda, the conflict is not simply about territories, and it would be naive to believe that Russia's goal is merely capturing new lands, as its actions challenge the very foundation of Western society.

The Lithuanian President also expressed satisfaction that two negotiation clusters have already been opened, voicing hope for the opening of the remaining two clusters. He expressed conviction that Ukraine must receive positive signals—which currently only Europe can provide—with one of the strongest signals being the prospect and "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding Ukraine's integration into the European Union.