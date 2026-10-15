Russia attacks Poltava region gas production infrastructure overnight

On the night of October 15, Russia attacked the gas production infrastructure of the Naftogaz group in Poltava region, the company reported on Thursday.

As a result of Russian UAV strike, technological equipment was damaged, a fire broke out at the facility, and operations were suspended, the group noted.

"At the time of the attack, employees were in a shelter; none of the personnel were injured. Assessment of the consequences and scale of the destruction is ongoing on site," Acting CEO of Naftogaz Serhiy Fedorenko stated.