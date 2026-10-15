Sybiha: Putin's response to energy truce calls was missiles, drones

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian attacks on energy infrastructure resulted in civilian casualties and left over 600,000 people without power, calling this Putin's response to calls for an "energy truce".

"This is Putin’s response to calls for an energy ceasefire: missiles and drones instead of peace," he wrote on the X social network.

According to the minister, Russia must face stronger sanctions and stricter compliance monitoring rather than the easing of restrictions or concessions. Ukraine, in turn, urgently requires additional air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons for condemning Russian attacks and for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's continued support of Ukraine.