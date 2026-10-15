U.S considers easing sanctions on shadow fleet vessels to curb freight rates – media

The administration of U.S President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on "shadow fleet" vessels that previously carried oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, Reuters reported, citing a U.S official.

The publication notes that the proposed measures would allow vessels previously sanctioned to transport "legal oil"—crude or petroleum products not subject to Washington's restrictions. The objective is to increase oil exports from the Persian Gulf region. Companies seeking to utilize such vessels would be required to submit applications to the U.S Department of the Treasury.

U.S Energy Secretary Chris Wright also referenced discussions regarding the easing of sanctions on the "shadow fleet" this week during a video address to delegates at the World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh. The U.S Department of Energy assured that these measures would not assist Russia in transporting its oil or petroleum products.

At the same time, the agency notes that Trump's desire to quickly bring Russian diesel fuel onto global markets could increase pressure on agencies to authorize the use of these vessels.

Analysts at Energy Aspects believe that easing sanctions will not have a significant impact on freight rates, but could facilitate more active oil movement in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. According to maritime industry sources, ship insurers will remain obligated to comply with EU and UK regulations.