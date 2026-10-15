Air defense neutralizes 536 of 580 Russian drones

Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 536 out of 580 Russian strike drones overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Hits by Russian air attack weapons were recorded at 31 locations, and falling debris from downed drones was recorded at 11 locations," the statement said.

According to the Air Force, starting from 18:00 on October 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles launched from the Black Sea and 580 strike UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber types, as well as Parodiya decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The attack remains ongoing, with several Russian drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.