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U.S proposes Europe transfer portion of frozen Russian assets to Washington's control – media

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U.S proposes Europe transfer portion of frozen Russian assets to Washington's control – media

The United States has proposed that European countries unfreeze a portion of Russian sovereign assets and transfer them under the control of a Washington-managed structure, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported.

"The US has proposed that European countries unfreeze some Russian sovereign assets immobilised after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and transfer them to a vehicle overseen by Washington in an attempt to revive peace talks," he wrote on the X social network.

The journalist provided no further details regarding the proposal.

#russia #trump #assets #usa
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