Sybiha on possible meeting with Witkoff, Kushner: Nothing ruled out, Ukraine ready for talks

The Ukrainian side is interested in resuming the trilateral negotiation format (Ukraine – the United States – Russia) and in maintaining the momentum of the peace process with U.S. involvement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said during the Yedyni Novyny telethon.

"We are interested in resuming the trilateral negotiation format. Second, we are interested in maintaining the momentum of peace talks, consultations, and the peace process with U.S. involvement. Yes, we are ready for such a meeting with representatives of the U.S. negotiating team," he said, responding to a question about whether it was true that Ukraine had proposed a meeting in Brussels to the U.S. president's special representatives.

When asked to clarify how likely a meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. representatives in Brussels is, Sybiha did not rule it out.

"Nothing can be ruled out. We are ready for such a meeting. We need to agree on a time. The Ukrainian president has a schedule, but if we agree on a time and place, it will take place," the minister said.

Earlier, media reports claimed that the Ukrainian negotiating delegation had invited U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to media sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the meeting.

On October 13, President Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed to the U.S. side to hold new talks in the near future. The head of state made this statement during an evening address.