Russian soldier detained for murder of Ukrainian soldiers also killed civilian

A Russian serviceman implicated in the murder of five Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region may have been a member of a Russian armed forces sabotage and reconnaissance group; he is also implicated in the murder of a civilian, according to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

"According to investigators, he may have been a member of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Russian armed forces. To avoid being recognized, the occupier changed into civilian clothes. He first made his way to Tsyrkunivska community. There, near a body of water, he saw a man fishing. According to preliminary data, the Russian soldier feared that the civilian would expose him, so he killed the man. During the examination of the body, a through-and-through gunshot wound to the head was discovered," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on October 13, an armed Russian soldier reached the village of Momotove in Kharkiv district of the region, broke into a private home where Ukrainian servicemen were temporarily staying, and opened fire on them. Five soldiers from the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed. Afterward, he left the scene, discarded his automatic weapon, and continued moving through a forest belt toward Kharkiv.

In the evening, the Russian soldier was detained in Kharkiv. He is a 36-year-old Russian citizen, a native of St. Petersburg, who serves in the second battalion of the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian armed forces.

As previously reported, on October 13 in Kharkiv region, an unknown assailant shot and killed five Ukrainian servicemen with an automatic weapon.