US Congressional Ukraine Caucus on Starlink: Restrictions that put civilians in harm's way are unconscionable

The Ukraine Caucus in the U.S. Congress expressed concern regarding Starlink's operations in Ukraine and stated that "restrictions that put civilians in harm's way are unconscionable and will not be accepted by Congress."

"Congress has repeatedly made clear that the United States should provide intelligence support to save lives from Russia's merciless strikes. US allies pay for Ukraine's access to Starlink. Restrictions that put civilians in harm's way are unconscionable and will not be accepted by Congress," the group said in a statement on X social media platform on Wednesday.

"We are alarmed by reports from Ukraine that US intelligence and Starlink support are being withheld, putting innocent civilians and American citizens in Ukraine at the mercy of Russian attacks," the lawmakers added.

The statement was signed by the caucus's co-chairs, Marcy Kaptur, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Quigley, and Joe Wilson.

The Congressional Ukraine Caucus is an official bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives