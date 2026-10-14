Sybiha: It's time to define Europe's new role in peace efforts

Ukraine sees support and understanding for the need to preserve transatlantic unity, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We see support for Ukraine and an understanding of the need to preserve transatlantic unity," the minister said on Wednesday following the Ukrainian president's talks in London, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"We are talking about a new role for Europe. The time has come to define its new role in peace efforts," Sybiha said.

"Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, particularly in the energy sector. We are discussing this issue with our partners. We have the full support of our key partners for all our actions. We are interested in resuming the trilateral negotiation format and maintaining the momentum of the peace process with the involvement of the United States," the minister added.