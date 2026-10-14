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Zelenskyy, Magyar to hold their first official bilateral meeting in Brussels on Oct 17

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar will hold their first official bilateral meeting in Brussels on Friday, October 17. The Hungarian prime minister announced the meeting on X social media platform on Wednesday.

"On my way to Brussels for a particularly important EU Summit. The agenda will include further strengthening the protection of Europe's external borders, tackling the energy crisis, and the seven-year EU budget (…). On Friday morning, I will hold my first official bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine," he said X on Wednesday.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
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