Ukraine to involve Japan in construction of backup bridge crossings

Ukraine's Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk, Japanese Ambassador Yo Osumi, and the head of the JICA office in Ukraine, Osamu Hattori, discussed the possibility of securing backup bridge crossings.

"The key issue is the possibility of securing backup bridge crossings. Given the constant Russian attacks on transportation infrastructure, we must ensure alternative routes so that, even if the main bridges are damaged, we can maintain connections between the banks, the movement of critically important cargo, the operation of emergency services, and the ability to evacuate people," Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Wednesday evening following a meeting with Japanese representatives.

According to Kalashnyk, Japan has already provided Ukraine with 720 meters of prefabricated bridge structures. "We are currently exploring the possibility of using the available equipment to construct backup crossings. We have agreed with JICA to continue working together to find effective engineering solutions," Kalashnyk said.

The minister also highlighted a second important area – the resilience of critical utility infrastructure ahead of winter. "We discussed the need for backup power supplies for water utilities, modular boiler rooms, and equipment to ensure the uninterrupted operation of heating and water supply systems. Priority lists of necessary equipment have already been submitted to JICA for the development of a new emergency aid project," Kalashnyk said.

"We also discussed the implementation of joint recovery projects. We recently signed the fifth phase of the Emergency Recovery Program, which allocates $15 million for infrastructure needs. We are also working on extending technical assistance for infrastructure recovery," he added.

"I am grateful to the Government and people of Japan, the Embassy, and the JICA team for their consistent support of Ukraine and their willingness to address our urgent needs," the minister said.