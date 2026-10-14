Interior Minister: Suspect in murder of 5 Ukrainian soldiers detained; he is Russian soldier

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky announced Wednesday evening that a suspect in the murder of five Ukrainian servicemen had been detained; he is a Russian military officer.

"Yesterday, a horrific crime took place in Kharkiv region – the murder of servicemen from one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine… The perpetrator was armed, so the main goal was to apprehend him as quickly as possible and prevent further casualties," Vyhovsky said on Telegram.

According to him, "In less than a day, our units combed through dozens of square kilometers of territory, including the killer's likely routes of movement and places where he might have been hiding."

"An hour ago, the suspect – a Russian soldier – was apprehended. Urgent investigative measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. This individual's involvement in another murder is also being investigated," the minister said.

A significant number of police officers from Kharkiv region were involved in the search for the suspect: special forces, criminal analysts, investigators, and experts. Working alongside them were personnel from the Military Law Enforcement Service, representatives of the State Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office, as well as servicemen from the National Guard of Ukraine, Vyhovsky also reported.

The SBU adds that "the perpetrator turned out to be a 36-year-old Russian soldier from St. Petersburg, a serviceman of the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian armed forces; he had previously been convicted in the aggressor state for committing a crime."

According to the investigation, the SBU adds, on October 13, the man opened fire on servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who were inside a residential building. All five died from their injuries.