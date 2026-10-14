Budanov, Lithuanian defense minister discuss joint weapons production projects

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov and Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas discussed a number of security-related issues, including the significant escalation by Russia and its strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's rear cities, as well as joint weapons production projects.

"I met with Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas. We discussed the current situation on the front lines, Ukraine's diplomatic efforts, the significant escalation by Russia, and its despicable strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's rear cities," Budanov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the parties devoted significant attention during the meeting to the implementation of joint weapons production projects. "This is critically important right now to strengthen our capabilities ahead of the challenging winter period. We must protect lives and thwart the enemy's plans," Budanov said.

"I would like to personally thank the minister, Lithuania, and the entire Lithuanian people for their firm and uncompromising support of Ukraine," Budanov said.