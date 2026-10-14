Zelenskyy on USA: It's pity that Ukraine is losing strong partner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he feels betrayed by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision regarding the export of Russian diesel fuel.

"Really, yes. To be honest – yes. But it's a bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings. Yes, it depends not on me. Ultimately, our country has to survive," Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, when asked if he felt betrayed by Trump's decision.

"It's a pity that we are losing – we are losing a strong partner; that is my opinion," he added.

When asked to clarify whether he felt he was losing the United States, the president replied, "Yes, but it's not our fault."

"We cannot be weak, otherwise we will not survive.... We're not selling our country... for us, it is not a business for us. It's simply our life; it's our country," the president said.

He added that Ukraine is satisfied with U.S. President Donald Trump's neutral stance, but emphasized the need for him to consistently adhere to it.

"We're OK that he [Trump] is taking a middle ground, but if you're going to take that position, you have to stick to it. You can't end up on the wrong side. I think his advisers are mistaken," the president said.