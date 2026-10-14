Zelenskyy on Starlink's speed limits: This will result in significant losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that SpaceX's decision to limit the operating speed of its Starlink terminals will result in many casualties.

"It's a big mistake. This decision will bring a lot of human losses... If the attacks continue and Starlink isn't working, that's not helpful," Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, excerpts of which were published on social media platform X.

The president emphasized that Ukraine is asking for Starlink to be activated.

"It would be honest and fair, as befits partners," he noted.

As previously reported, Serhiy Beskrestnov, a presidential adviser known as "Flash," announced that SpaceX had limited the operating speed of its Starlink terminals while in motion, which led to the disruption of a number of missions. "Currently, the restriction applies to the "military package" of StarShield services and is set at 100 miles per hour. Our defense forces did not receive any warning about this restriction, and this led to the failure of a number of missions," he wrote on Telegram.

The presidential adviser stated that it is obvious this restriction cannot be a coincidence and is linked "to the current political situation."

Former adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense and a volunteer Serhiy Sternenko in turn confirmed this information, citing military personnel. "We are receiving reports from the military that restrictions on the use of Starlink satellite communication terminals have just been tightened for our operators. The speed at which the connection begins to drop is 60-70 kilometers per hour," he said.