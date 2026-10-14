Trial of Kuznetsov, accused of organising Nord Stream pipeline explosions, begins in Hamburg

The trial of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov has begun at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg; who is accused by prosecutors of planning and carrying out the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines while leading a team of Ukrainian divers, The Guardian reports.

"Ukrainian soldier led team of divers to blow up Nord Stream gas pipelines, court hears. Special forces officer Serhii Kuznetsov denies involvement in the 2022 blasts that left pipelines badly damaged," the publication said on Wednesday.

At the first court hearing, a representative of the prosecution read the indictment, which had been approved by Attorney General Jens Rommel. This marked the first official public statement by German law enforcement regarding how, in September 2022, a team of Ukrainian divers planted explosives, and then remotely detonated the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Kuznetsov, who has been in pretrial detention for over a year, faces up to 15 years in prison on charges of a war crime – an attack on a civilian object protected by international humanitarian law – as well as organizing an explosion and damaging civilian infrastructure. At the time of the explosions, Kuznetsov was a serviceman in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He became the first participant in the Ukrainian-Russian war to be tried in Europe for a war crime. The Ukrainian does not admit his guilt and has refused to testify in court.