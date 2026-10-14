Zelenskyy urges partners to take action: Moscow must be forced to stop, not persuaded

Against the backdrop of yet another series of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and the energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow is deliberately prolonging the war and called for forcing it to "stop – through increased pressure, sanctions, and aid to Ukraine"

"Six people were killed and 13 wounded today in Lutsk. My condolences go out to everyone who has lost family members and loved ones due to this Russian aggression. A "suicide drone" attack damaged civilian infrastructure – a residential building and a store. More strikes, more terror. And this comes after a massive nighttime attack on the energy sector, while restoration work is still underway in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"And now the Russians are launching a new wave of drones. This is deliberate, constant pressure on our people," the head of state said.

"Russia is once again showing what it really wants. This is a deliberate continuation of the war, in defiance of calls from the United States and the American president. That is precisely why we must not try to persuade Moscow, but rather force it to stop – by increasing pressure, imposing sanctions, and providing aid to Ukraine that enables us to protect people from these attacks. This is exactly what we expect from all our partners – from all G7 leaders, from every country that stands for peace. Action must be taken. Because as long as Russia does not feel sufficient pressure, it will continue to bring death," he said.