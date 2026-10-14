HACC finds former UkSATSE deputy director guilty, orders him to pay UAH 90 mln

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has found a former deputy director of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) guilty of official negligence and ordered him to pay UAH 90 million in damages, the court’s press service has said.

“The court sentenced the defendant to five years in prison, disqualified him for three years from holding positions involving organizational, administrative or economic-management functions in state bodies, local government bodies, state institutions and enterprises, and imposed a fine of UAH 12,750,” the HACC said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

The court partially upheld UkSATSE’s civil claim and ordered the defendant to pay UAH 90 million to the state enterprise. However, he was released from the imposed sentence because the statute of limitations had expired.

The preventive measure of bail set at UAH 1.6104 million remains in force until the verdict enters into legal force.

It was reported earlier that on September 21 the HACC found a former first deputy director of UkSATSE guilty of improper performance of official duties and ordered him to pay UAH 70 million. The court imposed a five-year prison sentence, a three-year ban on holding certain positions and a fine of UAH 12,750.

He was also released from the sentence because the statute of limitations had expired.

According to investigators, in May 2015 UkSATSE opened current accounts with Platinum Bank. Shortly after the agreement was signed, the state enterprise received several instructions from the Infrastructure Ministry to transfer its funds to another bank because Platinum Bank was experiencing solvency problems.

Despite those instructions and orders from UkSATSE’s director, in November and December 2016 the enterprise’s first deputy director and deputy director for development continued taking steps to transfer funds to Platinum Bank instead of withdrawing them.

Investigators say their actions caused UAH 160 million in losses to the state enterprise.