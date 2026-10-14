Nearly half of Comfy customers visit physical stores less frequently

Around half of customers of electronics retailer Comfy have begun visiting physical stores less frequently and prefer quick in-store collection after checking products online, changing their offline shopping habits despite prolonged adaptation to wartime conditions amid continuing attacks, the company’s press service has said.

“Some 51% of customers visit shopping malls and physical stores less frequently: 27% avoid shopping malls, another 21% visit only when necessary, and 3% have stopped going to physical stores altogether,” Comfy said, citing its survey.

Half of respondents in this group opt to collect their orders from stores, one-third use delivery by postal operators, and 15% order courier delivery.

The shopping habits of the remaining 49% of customers have not changed in terms of store visit frequency, Comfy said. However, store visits are becoming more targeted: half of those surveyed expect physical stores to guarantee product availability rather than offer additional services.

Demand for physical stores is particularly evident in frontline regions. According to the survey, 60% of respondents in frontline cities would like to retain access to physical stores alongside online shopping, even if the stores operate in a limited capacity, the retailer said.

The survey found that 27% of respondents are moving all their shopping online, relying on reviews and product assessments, while only 16% still prefer the traditional in-store experience of seeing and examining a product and consulting a salesperson.

As of September 2026, Comfy operated 115 stores in 56 Ukrainian cities, including eight in Dnipro. The company reported revenue of UAH 55.8 billion in 2025, up 17% from 2024.

According to YouControl, Comfy Trade LLC is wholly owned by Cyprus-based Comfy Holdings Limited. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Stanislav Ronis and Svitlana Hutsul.