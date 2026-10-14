British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would try to rebuild bridges between Ukraine and the United States; the statement came after President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Moscow regarding the import of Russian diesel fuel, according to BBC News Ukraine.

As noted on the broadcaster's Telegram channel, during Question Time, Prime Minister Burnham was asked about this move by Trump. He refrained from criticizing the U.S. president and explained that he wants to carefully lay the groundwork to bring the sides closer together again.

At the same time, Burnham said Zelenskyy will not leave the UK empty-handed. According to him, in the coming weeks, the government will prepare an additional package of military and financial aid for Ukraine.

It is expected that during his visit on October 14, Burnham will pledge to impose new sanctions against Russia and announce the acceleration of deliveries of missiles for Ukraine's air defense systems.

The United Kingdom will also call on its allies to increase pressure on Russia. Finance Minister John Healy will use meetings of the International Monetary Fund to push for a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas.