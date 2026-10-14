Defense Ministry: Nearly 100 companies join private air defense project, groups have destroyed over 60 aerial targets

Air defense groups formed under an experimental private-sector air defense project have already destroyed more than 60 aerial targets, with nearly 100 companies joining the initiative, the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported.

“About 50 air defense groups have been formed in total, operating under the command of the relevant Air Force commands. Groups from six companies are carrying out combat missions, while the others are undergoing training or completing their formation,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Private air defense groups use interceptor drones and automated turrets equipped with heavy machine guns to engage aerial targets, the ministry said. Companies can purchase weapons and equipment themselves or ask the Air Force to provide them temporarily from military unit stockpiles.

The groups operate under the coordination of the relevant Air Force commands, which assign aerial targets based on the weapons available to each group and its assigned tasks.

The Defense Ministry said private-sector participation is intended to strengthen the protection of industrial facilities, critical infrastructure and civilian personnel against air attacks.

The project is being implemented under Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1506 of November 19, 2025, and provides for the use of company resources to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian territory against aerial threats.