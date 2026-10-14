Ukraine does not attack Russian oil refineries last night – presidential advisor

Last night, the Defense Forces did not carry out strikes on Russian oil refineries; instead, a data center in Russia was successfully attacked, according to Dmytro Lytvyn, the president's communications adviser.

"The Russians spread a false report about two oil refineries allegedly being attacked. The data center was attacked and successfully taken out, and a few other targets were hit, but no oil refineries were," he told reporters on Wednesday.

On October 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine did not strike energy facilities on Russian territory last night following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire and that Ukraine is ready to abide by it provided Russia takes similar actions.