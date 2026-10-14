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Emergency Service: Six killed, 13 others, incl child, injured in Lutsk

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Emergency Service: Six killed, 13 others, incl child, injured in Lutsk
Photo: National Police

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Lutsk at the site of the Russian strike, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"Six people were killed, and another 13 – including one child – were injured. One person is in critical condition," the agency said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

Earlier, Head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported six fatalities and 12 injured.

As previously reported, debris from the drone struck the Eurohurt wholesale warehouse in Lutsk; a nine-story residential building on Sobornosti Avenue was also damaged.

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Editor · Political news
#shelling #casualties #lutsk
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