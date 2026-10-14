Petition to cut mobilization age to 55 gets 25,000 votes

A petition on the Cabinet of Ministers website calling for the upper age limit for mobilization to be lowered to 55 has gathered the number of votes needed for consideration, according to the government's petition platform.

The petition was submitted on July 27 and had collected the required 25,000 votes by October 14.

"Practical experience of carrying out combat and special tasks shows the need to review the rule and lower the age limit to 55," the petition says.

Its author believes that men aged 55-60 in most cases have persistent age-related health changes and chronic diseases, which significantly reduce their physical endurance in extremely difficult field and combat conditions.

She also believes that staffing units with personnel according to their physical capabilities would improve the overall combat readiness and mobility of military units.

In addition, she said, citizens in this age group are highly qualified specialists whose work in the civilian sector and at critical infrastructure enterprises provides significant support to the economy.

The author proposes drafting and submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a bill amending the laws 'On Military Duty and Military Service' and 'On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization' to lower the upper age limit for military service under martial law from 60 to 55 for privates, sergeants, petty officers and officers. It would also establish the right of servicemen who reach 55 under martial law to leave military service at their own request.

General mobilization is in effect in Ukraine, covering men liable for military service aged 25-60.

Earlier petitions on the Cabinet website calling to allow demobilization of servicemen over 55 who have served more than three years, to lower the upper draft age from 60 to 58 and to demobilize men over 55 who have earned the right to a civilian pension for work in hazardous conditions did not gather the votes needed for consideration.