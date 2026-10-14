Starlink restrictions complicate work of interceptors, Defense Ministry in contact with US, SpaceX, backup communication channels in use – sources

The restriction on the operation of Starshield terminals (the "military package"), which SpaceX imposed unilaterally overnight into October 14 without warning the Defense Forces, complicates the work of UAV missions, including interceptors.

According to Interfax-Ukraine sources in Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the ministry is now in contact with the United States, SpaceX and partners in NATO, and is collecting data from all units, while backup communication channels are being checked and used.

The sources confirm that SpaceX unilaterally restricted the operation of Starshield terminals (the "military package") in motion, without warning the Defense Forces of Ukraine, overnight into October 14 (the limit is 160 km/h). Thus, as the source explained, when a vehicle exceeds the threshold speed, the terminal loses connection. At the same time, on different equipment and in different units, communication drops at different speeds, from about 72 to about 161 km/h.

The agency's sources say this complicates the work of UAV missions, in particular interceptors and middle-strike drones, and reduces capabilities for frontline logistics, reconnaissance and relaying.