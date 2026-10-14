Kyiv city energy grid strikes up 2.6-fold in 2026 – mayor

The city of Kyiv's energy supply facilities have been hit by nearly 50 missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes so far in 2026, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while addressing the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

"In 2022, 12 missiles and UAVs struck Thermal Power Plants 5 and 6. In 2023, there were seven; in 2024, zero; and in 2025, 19. This year, there have already been nearly 50 missile and UAV strikes on our energy supply systems. Throughout this time, specialists have been working, restoring equipment and preparing facilities for winter every year, and Kyiv has stood firm," he said.

According to the mayor, the capital is under constant enemy attacks targeting its infrastructure, energy sector, industry and businesses, but the city is trying to maintain essential services under martial law.

At the same time, Klitschko emphasized that the overnight attack on October 14 struck several key energy facilities in the city and the surrounding region, causing fairly serious damage.

The mayor also sharply criticized the central government, saying that funds had been blocked and payments suspended, freezing energy resilience projects not only in the capital but also in other territorial communities.

"You could even blame Klitschko for World War III, but this is not just a question I have. Each of you has the same question: Where is the air defense protecting the capital of Ukraine? Where is the protection for Ukrenergo's facilities? Where are the billions that were allocated for this?" he said, urging officials to focus on protecting infrastructure and stop putting pressure on local self-government.