Ukrnafta worker injured in Russian attack on Khmelnytsky gas station

An oil and gas company UKRNAFTA filling station complex in Khmelnytsky region was hit in another Russian attack on a civilian facility, JSC Ukrnafta reported on Wednesday.

An enemy drone struck the filling station complex, starting a fire and damaging equipment, the company said.

"Unfortunately, one of our employees sustained a minor shrapnel wound. He is receiving the necessary medical assistance," Ukrnafta Board Chairman Bohdan Kukura said.

Relevant emergency and other services are currently working at the site. Once they have finished, Ukrnafta will be able to fully assess the consequences and determine the scope of restoration work.

"Russia continues to strike civilian infrastructure used by people every day. UKRNAFTA will restore the damaged facilities and continue operating," the company emphasized.