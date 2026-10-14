Kyiv prepared almost 700 generators for heat and water supply facilities and 70 mobile boiler houses – Klitschko

The capital has completed its initial general plan for organizing energy resilience and significantly increased backup power sources during the full-scale war, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"What has been done in the city of Kyiv during the full-scale war? The capital has been building up backup sources. Kyiv has prepared almost 700 generators of various capacities for heat and water supply facilities, 70 mobile boiler houses, three diesel power plants have already been built, and a backup water intake," he said.

According to the mayor, Kyivvodokanal currently has 103 generators and is awaiting additional large foreign-made generator systems. In addition, under the city's energy resilience target programs for the housing stock, more than 6,000 units of equipment have been purchased, including generators, inverters and batteries.

The mayor noted that all of the capital's educational institutions are provided with generators of various capacities, including 285 high-capacity units. Healthcare facilities have 480 generators, and 11 hospitals are already equipped with autonomous heat supply from their own boiler houses. By the end of the year, 21 medical institutions will have autonomous heating systems.

Klitschko added that Kyiv continues to prepare for the heating season and to ensure the functioning of municipal services.

"Kyiv is working, repairing, ensuring the functioning of the city in conditions of a shortage of workers at utility companies, halted payments, and conditions in which the enemy is wrecking our city every day and every night," Klitschko stressed.

After the Kyiv mayor's speech, MPs tried several times to summon him to the Rada again, but none of the proposals gathered the required votes.