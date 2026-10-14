The United States will not abandon its support for Ukraine, as this is prevented by the will of the American people, the stance of the Republican Party, and unity with NATO allies, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) and former Prime of Ukraine (2014–2016), is convinced.

According to him, halting the supply of weapons and intelligence would mean the de facto transition of the U.S to Russia's side, which the American public opposes. "If the United States stops selling weapons to Ukraine and stops transferring intelligence, it can be stated as a fact that in such a situation the U.S has moved to Russia's side. But the American people are not on Russia's side. 70% of Americans support Ukraine and are against Russia, and 55% of the public believe it is necessary to maintain or increase support for Ukraine," Yatsenyuk said on Espreso.

That is why, he noted, the U.S cannot "exit the game." At the same time, Yatsenyuk emphasized that the Russian leadership is effectively trying to persuade the U.S leadership into a deal favorable to the Kremlin. "Putin is conducting a special operation on U.S territory; he is fooling and lying to Americans. Now he has proposed a so-called package of economic deals, and the American press is already writing that this is a package of corrupt deals," Yatsenyuk noted.