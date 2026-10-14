121 people killed in Sloviansk territorial community since start of full-scale war, 54 this year – official

As a result of Russian shelling, 121 people have been killed in the Sloviansk territorial community since the beginning of the full-scale war, including 54 since the start of 2026, Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh reported.

"Over the period of the full-scale war, 121 people have been killed by enemy shelling in our community. I want to say that this year alone we have 54 fatalities. This is significantly more than in past years," Liakh wrote in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the family of each deceased resident of the community receives a one-time allowance of UAH 150,000 from the local budget.

UAH 6 million was allocated for such payments this year, but these funds were insufficient. Therefore, an additional UAH 3,750,000 is currently being allocated.

"What does this indicate? Only one thing. The security situation in the city has changed drastically," the MBA head emphasized.