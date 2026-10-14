Germany joins Ukraine Transport Support Fund with EUR 1 mln contribution

Germany has joined the Ukraine Transport Support Fund with a contribution of EUR 1 million, bringing the total announced funding to EUR 4.1 million, including contributions from Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia, Ukrainian Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said.

"These are the first contributions that will make it possible to test the Fund's operating mechanism in practice, from Ukraine identifying its immediate needs to the procurement and delivery of equipment," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kalashnyk, the most urgent needs include locomotives, specialized equipment for restoring damaged transport infrastructure, and equipment for electronic queuing systems at 11 road border crossing points with EU countries.

The ministry noted that Ukraine determines the sectoral priorities, while support is provided in the form of grants. Procurement is handled by Lithuania's Central Project Management Agency, which directly signs contracts and pays suppliers.

"Russian attacks create new needs every day. Therefore, our task is to establish a mechanism that will help provide the transport sector with the necessary machinery and equipment promptly," the minister said.

He also said that the initial projects would serve as the basis for further expanding the Fund and attracting new partners.

"I thank Germany and all the countries that have supported the launch of this mechanism," the minister said in the statement.

In turn, Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport specified in a press release that Germany had previously announced its readiness to join the Fund during the International Transport Forum in Leipzig in May 2026.

In particular, the parties discussed the restoration of Ukraine's transport infrastructure, logistics development, renewal of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock, and continued support for the railway, road and maritime sectors.

The ministry recalled that the Ukraine Transport Support Fund was established in 2025 by Ukraine, Lithuania, Sweden and Canada under the framework of the International Transport Forum (ITF). The Fund's activities cover all modes of transport: rail, road, urban, aviation, maritime and inland waterway transport.

"Its task is to promptly meet the urgent needs of the transport sector that are difficult or time-consuming to address through large-scale international funding programs," the ministry added.