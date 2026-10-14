Restrictions on Starlink satellite communications affect not only long-range missions and frontline logistics, but also the deployment of interceptor drones used to protect Ukrainian airspace from jet-powered Shahed drones, Presidential Advisor Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov has noted.

"Starlink is used in what is currently the most effective solution [interceptors] for defending our skies against jet-powered Shaheds," he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to Beskrestnov, the Starlink restrictions could deprive Ukraine of one of its few remaining defensive tools against jet-powered Shaheds.

"In fact, through their actions, partners are stripping us of one of our few chances to defend the country against jet-powered Shaheds," Beskrestnov wrote.

As reported earlier, Beskrestnov stated that SpaceX had restricted the operational speed of its Starlink terminals in motion, leading to the disruption of several missions. "Currently, the restriction applies to the 'military package' of StarShield services and is set at a speed of 100 miles per hour [160 kilometres per hour]. Our defense forces received no prior warning of such a restriction, and this led to the disruption of a number of missions," he wrote on Telegram, calling the move clearly linked to the current political situation.

Former advisor to the Minister of Defense and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko confirmed the information citing military personnel, who reported that connection begins to drop at speeds of 60–70 km/h.