Korniyenko announces Honcharenko’s expulsion from European Solidarity faction

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko announced the expulsion of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko from the European Solidarity parliamentary faction during a plenary meeting on Wednesday.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that, under the Verkhovna Rada’s rules of procedure, an MP is considered expelled from a faction after the decision is officially announced at a plenary meeting of parliament.

As reported, the European Solidarity faction said on Oct 6 that it had expelled unaffiliated MP Honcharenko from its ranks following his statements.

On Oct 2, Honcharenko published a series of posts on Telegram calling for negotiations with Russia to begin with agreements to halt strikes on ports, businesses, schools, hospitals, residential buildings and bridges. He said more difficult issues, including Donbas and Ukraine’s neutral status, could then be discussed.