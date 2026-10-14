Russian forces destroy railway infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region

A railway infrastructure facility sustained significant damage in a Russian strike overnight into Wednesday in the Zhmerynka district of Vinnytsia region, Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration head Natalia Zabolotna said.

"A large-scale fire broke out. Work at the site was complicated by repeated threats of UAV and ballistic missile strikes. Because of the danger, rescuers had to suspend efforts to deal with the aftermath and resume work after the all-clear. All fires have now been extinguished. There were no fatalities or injuries, " Zabolotna said on Telegram.

She did not specify which facility was hit or in which settlement of the district it was located.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky earlier said Russian forces had struck railway facilities in five regions of Ukraine overnight into Wednesday, but “thanks to advance evacuation, no one was injured.”