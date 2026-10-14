Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 4, injure 25 – prosecutors

Four people were killed and another 25 were injured as a result of an evening Russian attack on Kyiv and strikes on the capital overnight and in the morning, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of 8:50 a.m., three women were killed and another 19 people were injured in the Desniansky district as a result of the evening Russian attack on the capital, " the prosecutor’s office said.

Those injured in the Desniansky district included a seven-year-old girl who sustained cuts and burns to her arm. A fire damaged apartments from the first to the eighth floors of a nine-story building. Windows were blown out in a nearby building, injuring another five people.

One person was killed and another was injured in the Holosiivsky district as a result of Russian strikes on the capital overnight and in the morning.

The final number of casualties is being established, the prosecutor’s office said.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pretrial investigation into another alleged war crime committed by Russian forces under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.