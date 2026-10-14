Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he was watching the actions of SpaceX owner Elon Musk following reports that the speed of Starlink satellite communications terminals in Ukraine had been restricted overnight into Wednesday.

"Hey, Elon Musk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you, " Sikorski said on X on Wednesday.

Poland continues to finance the operation of more than 29,000 Starlink satellite communications terminals in Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov earlier said SpaceX had restricted the speed of Starlink terminals while in motion, disrupting a number of missions.

"At present, the restriction applies to the StarShield ‘military package’ of services and is set at 100 miles per hour. Our defense forces were not warned about this restriction, and this disrupted a number of missions, " Beskrestnov said on Telegram.

Beskrestnov said it was obvious that the restriction could not be a coincidence and was linked "to the current political situation. "

Former Ukrainian Defense Ministry adviser and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko also confirmed the information, citing military personnel.

"Reports are coming in from the military that restrictions on the use of Starlink satellite communications terminals by our operators have just been tightened. The speed at which communications begin to disappear is 60-70 km/h, " Sternenko said.

Musk earlier denied Ukraine the possibility of using Starlink satellite Internet for strikes on Russian territory, saying it was time for Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia. At the same time, a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation that visited Kyiv in October called for expanding Ukraine’s access to Starlink to help counter Russian aggression.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said work was underway on a satellite system similar to Starlink.

In August, Sikorski threatened to review Poland’s spending on Starlink satellite communications, namely the nearly $50 million a year the country spends on Starlink terminals for Ukraine. He made the statement in response to Starlink’s decision to exclude Poland from the common European roaming zone covering more than 30 countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania, where users can move terminals between countries without additional restrictions on international use.

This is not the first dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. Last year, Musk told the Polish minister to “be quiet, small man” after Sikorski warned that Warsaw might seek alternative providers for the satellite service it finances for Ukraine.