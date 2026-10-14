Sybiha: Putin must face consequences for rejecting peace, not incentives to continue war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on international partners to increase pressure on Russia through sanctions and provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, stressing that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for rejecting peace.

“Putin has delivered yet another negative “response” to the proposal of an energy ceasefire announced by President Trump and supported by President Zelenskyy. Instead of one “yes” to peace efforts — 39 missiles and more than 120 drones,” Sybiha said on X on Wednesday, commenting on Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

He said energy infrastructure facilities were the main targets of the strikes. At least three people were killed in Kyiv and more than 20 others were injured. Kyiv and Kharkiv came under massive attacks, while rescue and repair crews across Ukraine were dealing with the aftermath.

Sybiha said Russia was not only attacking Ukraine but was also openly challenging the United States and showing contempt for every effort to stop the war.

“There can be no economic rewards for aggression. No sanctions relief. No concessions that allow Russia to finance its next wave of terror,” Sybiha said.

He said every dollar flowing into Russia’s war budget becomes an additional resource for attacks on Ukrainian civilians and poses a threat to transatlantic security.

Sybiha called on partners to respond to the Russian attacks by tightening sanctions, strengthening enforcement and immediately providing Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

“Putin must face consequences for rejecting peace, not receive incentives to continue the war,” the minister said.