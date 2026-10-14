Unknown gunman shoots dead five military personnel in Kharkiv region – police

Law enforcement agencies in the Kharkiv region are searching for an unknown individual who opened automatic gunfire on Tuesday, October 13, killing five military servicemen, Liudmyla Prokopenko, head of the communications department at the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, reported.

"Information regarding this fact has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [premeditated murder]. Measures are currently underway to identify the person involved in the criminal offense," Prokopenko told journalists.

She noted that the incident took place in the Kharkiv district of the region. According to preliminary media reports citing law enforcement sources, the shooting occurred in the village of Kutuzivka, where servicemen—reportedly recovering after rotating out of front-line positions—were targeted in a private residence. Police and specialized services are conducting an intensive search for the perpetrator.