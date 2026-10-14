President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has departed on an official working trip to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the airport in the Polish city of Rzeszów.

In response to a journalist's inquiry regarding whether this marks the first time since the June controversy involving the return of a Polish state award that the president has flown out from the Rzeszów airport for an international visit, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn replied: "He has already departed."

Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov confirmed in turn that this is Zelenskyy's first flight to a third country originating from Polish territory since June of this year, while recalling that the head of the Ukrainian state did visit Poland in the interim, notably meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lublin in July.

According to data from the AirNav aviation tracking resource, the Ukrainian government Airbus A319 aircraft (registration UR-ABA) operated by the state airline Ukraine Air Enterprise took off from Rzeszów at 11:17 Kyiv time and is en route to London Stansted Airport.

As reported, ahead of Zelenskyy's visit to London, the British government announced the transfer of ground-to-air missiles to Ukraine valued at GBP 45 million (approximately $58.5 million at the current exchange rate) with accelerated delivery schedules.

On June 7, Zelenskyy flew to the United Kingdom for the first time via Chișinău, Moldova, rather than utilizing the Polish airport in Rzeszów as he had previously. Social media users linked this logistical shift to strained relations between Ukraine and Poland, though Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy dismissed any political dimension, calling the connection artificial. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian president's subsequent international trips this year continued to depart from Chișinău, while the head of state's aircraft remained based in Poland.