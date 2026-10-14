Death toll from Russian attacks on Kyiv rises to 5, injured to 36 – police

As a result of the Russian attack on the capital, which lasted from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, 36 people were injured and five were killed, the Kyiv Police press service reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"The highest number of casualties is in the multi-story residential building in Desniansky district that was hit by Russian military forces yesterday evening. Here, three women aged 35, 58, and 84 died. Another 25 people, including a young child, sustained injuries," the department informed.

In addition, two people were killed in Holosiivsky district as a result of the attack.

Overall, 5 people were killed and 36 injured across the capital as a result of the Russian attacks from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.