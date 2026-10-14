Air Force: partners provided info on Russian ballistic launches, but not from start

Partner countries provided information about Russian ballistic missile launches against Ukraine on Wednesday night, but not from the very beginning of the attack, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

“Many people were asking whether our partners had informed us. Indeed, at around 10:40 p.m. our first report said there had been no information from partners about ballistic missiles, but during the next three waves of attacks we did receive reports from partners about the use of ballistic missiles,” Ihnat said on the national television marathon on Wednesday.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct 13 that reports claiming intelligence sharing with Ukraine had been suspended were untrue.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv the previous day, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had not received warnings from its partners about the launches. He also said the U.S. administration had warned that it could halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine if Ukraine did not stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.