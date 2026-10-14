Overnight Russian attack on railway spans 5 regions, no casualties, workers restoring service – board chairman

A massive overnight Russian attack on railway infrastructure affected Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil regions, resulting in no casualties but significant material damage, while railway workers are already working to restore operations, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky reported.

"Another night of dense strikes on railway facilities. The enemy is trying to destroy everything it can reach: locomotive and wagon depots, repair facilities, stations and stops, not to mention rolling stock," Pertsovsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the attack knocked out power infrastructure, which railway specialists promptly restored. Key routes were blocked due to clearance obstacles, leading railway staff to organize alternative routes and ensure continued movement.

Regarding the capital's railway hub, where movement was temporarily suspended due to a ballistic threat, Pertsovsky noted that trains delayed for security reasons are now gradually departing.

"Most importantly, everyone was warned in advance, evacuated in an orderly manner, and made it through the night without casualties or loss of life. Material losses are significant; we have been working on recovery since morning. Deep respect and credit to every railway worker for keeping traffic moving under such conditions," the board chairman emphasized.