URCS responds to overnight Russian missile attack sites in Kyiv

The Rapid Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the sites of the aftermath of the overnight Russian missile attack in Kyiv.

"In Desniansky district, volunteers, alongside other emergency services, worked at the site of a strike on a multi-story residential building," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers conducted door-to-door checks to identify those affected and helped rescuers evacuate five people. They also provided pre-medical aid to the injured and psychological support to individuals experiencing acute stress reactions.

According to the latest data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, three people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. In Desniansky district, 21 people were injured, including one child, and 16 residents of the damaged apartment building were rescued. In Holosiivsky district, one person was killed and another injured following a strike on a non-residential building.

Emergency rescue operations and the clearing of the attack's aftermath are ongoing.