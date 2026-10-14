Forces complete 4th stage of Vivaldi operation in northern Donetsk region, liberating over 88 sq km – Biletsky

The 3rd Army Corps has announced the completion of the fourth stage of the Vivaldi offensive operation, during which corps units liberated an additional 101 sq km of Ukrainian territory and restored control over the villages of Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodiazi in the Lyman community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, reported the 3rd Army Corps Commander Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky.

According to a press release from the corps, Russian occupation forces lost over 3,000 personnel in this sector. Across all four stages of the operation, the 3rd Army Corps and attached forces have liberated 277 square kilometer of Ukrainian land and restored control over 16 settlements (nine de-occupied, seven cleared of infiltrated enemy forces). Total Russian personnel losses across the four stages exceed 8,000, with more than 250 Russian soldiers captured.

"Vivaldi proves that an offensive is possible even with smaller forces thanks to asymmetric actions. At the same time, it is possible to maintain a robust defense in other sectors," Biletsky emphasized.

In turn, the DeepState OSINT project reported on Wednesday morning that Ukrainian defense forces not only liberated Kolodiazi, Lypove, and Zelena Dolyna over the past day, but also restored control near the neighboring villages of Stavky and Shandryholove. According to project maps, 88.17 square kilometer of Ukrainian territory was de-occupied over the day, the area of Russian occupation decreased by 78.95 square kilometer, and the gray zone significantly contracted.

Biletsky cited the primary strategic achievement of the four stages of Operation Vivaldi as disrupting the enemy's plans to capture the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration in northern Donetsk region from the flanks and encircle it. Ukrainian forces also secured the Kharkiv-Sloviansk highway, preventing the enemy from severing the key logistical artery for the Donbas grouping. Furthermore, the corps' offensive forced the Russian military command to withdraw units of the 1st Tank Army from the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv region and redeploy them to the Lyman direction, easing Russian pressure on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.