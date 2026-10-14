Ex-President Yushchenko calls on Trump to abandon trade with Russia, concessions to Putin

Third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko addressed an open letter to President of the U.S Donald Trump, criticizing the authorization of trade in Russian diesel fuel and calling for the fulfillment of security commitments under the Budapest Memorandum, the politician published the appeal on Facebook on Wednesday.

"It looks wild and painful when calls are heard for Ukraine to 'stop,' instructions on whom we should elect and how to live, or when a green light is given to trade in Russian diesel. Every dollar from this diesel is a purchased missile that will strike our homes tomorrow," Yushchenko stressed in his appeal.

According to the former president, trading with an aggressor country during wartime directly finances its war machine, while talks by the U.S about the possibility of concessions or agreements with Vladimir Putin immediately provoke the Kremlin into new strikes with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv region.

Yushchenko reminded the head of the White House that following the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine voluntarily surrendered the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal in exchange for official guarantees of security, sovereignty, and the inviolability of borders, sealed by the U.S signature on the Budapest Memorandum in 1994.

In addition, the former Ukrainian head of state drew a historical parallel with Washington's policy in the 1930s, when the U.S supplied oil to Imperial Japan for the sake of preserving stability, which ultimately led to the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor using American fuel. At the same time, the politician pointed to the joint struggle of Ukrainians and Americans in World War II, mentioning Ukrainian-born Sergeant Michael Strank, who raised the US flag over Iwo Jima, and Ukrainian Alexander Silvashko during the historic meeting of allies on the Elbe on April 25, 1945.

Concluding the appeal, Yushchenko emphasized that the Ukrainian people will never yield their territory and will not succumb to Russian missile blackmail, summarizing that "one does not negotiate with tyrants – one stops them."