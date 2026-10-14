Koretsky: occupiers target all three Kyiv thermal power plants overnight

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky reported that Russian occupants launched strikes against all three of Kyiv's combined heat and power plants (CHPs) overnight Wednesday.

"The target of Russian ballistics was energy system facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and the region. In the capital, all three municipal CHPs were attacked. The enemy also struck critical facilities in Kyiv region that supply power to the capital and central regions," Koretsky reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the number of casualties resulting from the strike on a multi-story residential building in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district late Tuesday rose to 25, with two people killed. In addition, one person was killed and another injured in the morning strike on the capital.

Furthermore, the head of government reported that railway facilities were attacked in five oblasts of Ukraine. "Thanks to early evacuation, no one was injured. Restoration work is underway," Koretsky wrote.